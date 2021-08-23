Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,458 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.9% of Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 4.9% during the second quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,030 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter worth $427,000. Opus Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1.2% during the second quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 8.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 22,086 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2.3% during the second quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,369 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,665,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. 65.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSFT stock opened at $304.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $196.25 and a 1 year high of $305.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $279.65.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

A number of analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $289.67 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Microsoft from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.39.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

