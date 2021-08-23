Millennium Management LLC Buys 12,238 Shares of Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI)

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) by 169.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,238 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Greenwich LifeSciences were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 21.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences during the first quarter worth about $243,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences during the first quarter worth about $95,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences during the first quarter worth about $373,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 106.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 7,443 shares in the last quarter. 3.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GLSI opened at $38.82 on Monday. Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $158.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.45.

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent recurrence of breast cancer following surgery.

