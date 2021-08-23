Millennium Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 95.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 504,142 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VVV. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Valvoline during the 1st quarter worth $199,369,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Valvoline by 785.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,808,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,416,000 after buying an additional 5,152,377 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Valvoline by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,639,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $304,501,000 after buying an additional 4,304,187 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Valvoline by 222.8% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,881,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,335,000 after buying an additional 4,059,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Valvoline in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,829,000. 85.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VVV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.75.

VVV opened at $29.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.45. Valvoline Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.34 and a fifty-two week high of $34.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.52.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.37% and a negative return on equity of 841.46%. The company had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Valvoline’s revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Valvoline’s payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

Valvoline Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

