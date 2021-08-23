Millennium Management LLC Invests $608,000 in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,096 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Construction in the first quarter worth approximately $1,078,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Granite Construction during the first quarter worth $276,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Granite Construction during the first quarter worth $915,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in Granite Construction during the first quarter worth $1,164,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Granite Construction during the first quarter worth $221,000. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GVA opened at $38.78 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.12 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Granite Construction Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $16.93 and a fifty-two week high of $44.31.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.47. Granite Construction had a positive return on equity of 9.97% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Granite Construction Profile

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for public and private clients. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Water, Specialty and Materials. The Transportation segment focuses on construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports and marine ports.

