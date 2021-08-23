Millennium Management LLC Invests $623,000 in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 6,384 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 214,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,842,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $705,000.

FAN opened at $21.54 on Monday. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $26.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.42.

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

