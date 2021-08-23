Millennium Management LLC Sells 36,412 Shares of Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DMS)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DMS) by 41.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,412 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.16% of Digital Media Solutions worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DMS. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Digital Media Solutions by 36.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP lifted its position in Digital Media Solutions by 97.2% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Media Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $138,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Media Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Digital Media Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $428,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

DMS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. lifted their price target on shares of Digital Media Solutions from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Digital Media Solutions from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Digital Media Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of NYSE:DMS opened at $7.95 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.86. The company has a market capitalization of $494.23 million and a PE ratio of 159.00. Digital Media Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.32 and a 1 year high of $15.27.

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Digital Media Solutions had a net margin of 0.44% and a negative return on equity of 20.49%.

Digital Media Solutions Company Profile

Digital Media Solutions, Inc is a marketing technology company, which engages in the provision of performance-driven brand and marketplace solutions to connect, consumers and advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The Brand Direct segment comprises fees from the charge collected to customer when the company advertise directly for them under their brand name.

