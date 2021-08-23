Minereum (MNE) Price Reaches $0.15

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 23rd. Minereum has a total market cap of $1.92 million and $41,413.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Minereum coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000297 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Minereum has traded up 14.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Minereum alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.64 or 0.00057892 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003289 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00015730 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.36 or 0.00051259 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $411.19 or 0.00831177 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Minereum Profile

Minereum is a coin. Minereum’s total supply is 13,066,378 coins. Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Minereum is www.minereum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Minereum is the first ever self mining Smart Contract Token. Coins are generated on the fly with a mathematical formula. The MNE token is an Ethereum-based token. The Genesis Addresses Collection occurred between April 14 5 PM UTC and April 15 5 PM UTC, 4268 addresses were collected from the community. Each Genesis Address was attributed 32,000 coins, as there were 4268 Genesis Addresses, the Total Maximum Supply was set to 136,576,000 MNE. Although the Total Max Supply is set to 136,576,000 MNE, this supply will only be reached in about 47 years. This is because of the Self Mining principle of minereum that only allows each Genesis Address to mine 0.00032 MNE per ethereum block. “

Buying and Selling Minereum

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minereum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Minereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Minereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Minereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.