Mint Club Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $31,611.00 (MINT)

Mint Club (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One Mint Club coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Mint Club has a total market capitalization of $2.04 million and $31,611.00 worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mint Club has traded up 14.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mint Club alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00057987 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000276 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000734 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000077 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 86.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Mint Club

Mint Club is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 920,363,840,000 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Mint Club

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mint Club directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mint Club should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mint Club using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mint Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mint Club and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.