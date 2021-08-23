Mirai Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.00 (MRI)

Mirai (CURRENCY:MRI) traded down 43% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. Mirai has a total market cap of $3,746.61 and approximately $3.00 worth of Mirai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirai coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mirai has traded 39.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mirai alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00021911 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001645 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000155 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000116 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000785 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000121 BTC.

About Mirai

Mirai (MRI) is a coin. Mirai’s total supply is 3,442,977 coins and its circulating supply is 3,432,003 coins. Mirai’s official website is www.mirai.rocks . Mirai’s official Twitter account is @CoinMirai and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Mirai

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.