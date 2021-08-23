Mirrored Tesla (mTSLA) Trading 5.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Mirrored Tesla (CURRENCY:mTSLA) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. Mirrored Tesla has a total market cap of $24.44 million and $3,864.00 worth of Mirrored Tesla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mirrored Tesla has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored Tesla coin can now be purchased for about $692.12 or 0.01379462 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00055301 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.39 or 0.00130334 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.05 or 0.00159544 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003664 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,164.07 or 0.99982194 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $496.32 or 0.00989213 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,262.04 or 0.06501578 BTC.

Mirrored Tesla Profile

Mirrored Tesla’s total supply is 35,306 coins. Mirrored Tesla’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored Tesla is mirror.finance . Mirrored Tesla’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Tesla directly using U.S. dollars.

