Mission Advancement (NYSE:MACC) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Mission Advancement Corp. (NYSE:MACC) shares rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.75 and last traded at $9.74. Approximately 13,150 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 39,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.68.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.70.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mission Advancement stock. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mission Advancement Corp. (NYSE:MACC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000. ATW Spac Management LLC owned 0.23% of Mission Advancement as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Mission Advancement Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

