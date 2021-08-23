Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) by 71.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,969 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 6.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,790,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,435,000 after buying an additional 696,985 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 16.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,370,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,271,000 after buying an additional 897,631 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 194,781.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,197,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,962,000 after buying an additional 5,194,822 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 15.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 4,441,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,893,000 after buying an additional 599,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 16.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,352,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,039,000 after buying an additional 480,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MUFG opened at $5.42 on Monday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.86 and a 12 month high of $6.02. The company has a market capitalization of $69.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.

