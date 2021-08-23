Monness Crespi & Hardt Begins Coverage on Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Pivotal Research increased their target price on Shoe Carnival from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCVL opened at $38.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.44. Shoe Carnival has a twelve month low of $12.66 and a twelve month high of $39.90. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In related news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $33,222.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $820,583.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 32.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Shoe Carnival in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Shoe Carnival in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 4,640.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Shoe Carnival in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 31.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

