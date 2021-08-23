Monolith (TKN) Price Reaches $0.27

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded down 53.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One Monolith coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000542 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Monolith has traded up 3.5% against the dollar. Monolith has a total market cap of $8.88 million and $40,068.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00057719 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003262 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00015615 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.50 or 0.00051700 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.99 or 0.00829099 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.08 or 0.00103540 BTC.

Monolith Profile

TKN is a coin. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 33,209,551 coins. The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monolith’s official Twitter account is @monolith_web3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monolith’s official message board is medium.com/@Monolith . The official website for Monolith is monolith.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

Buying and Selling Monolith

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monolith should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monolith using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

