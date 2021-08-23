Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Insider Deming Xiao Sells 4,739 Shares

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) insider Deming Xiao sold 4,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.00, for a total transaction of $2,189,418.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 303,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,321,874. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Deming Xiao also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 12th, Deming Xiao sold 1,651 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.10, for a total transaction of $754,672.10.

On Monday, August 9th, Deming Xiao sold 2,053 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.12, for a total transaction of $942,573.36.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Deming Xiao sold 7,734 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $2,938,920.00.

On Friday, May 28th, Deming Xiao sold 2,485 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.76, for a total transaction of $854,243.60.

NASDAQ:MPWR traded up $9.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $485.18. 387,032 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,884. The business has a fifty day moving average of $405.44. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $235.62 and a 12 month high of $486.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a PE ratio of 113.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $293.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MPWR. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 358.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,151,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $430,105,000 after purchasing an additional 900,527 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,604.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 435,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,337,000 after purchasing an additional 409,555 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,059,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $395,564,000 after purchasing an additional 409,414 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,875,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,194,077,000 after purchasing an additional 319,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 805,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $283,651,000 after purchasing an additional 242,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MPWR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $375.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $439.11.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

