Morgan Stanley Cuts Vistra (NYSE:VST) Price Target to $25.00

Vistra (NYSE:VST) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Vistra from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Vistra from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Guggenheim upgraded Vistra from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Vistra from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Vistra from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.13.

VST stock opened at $18.13 on Thursday. Vistra has a 52-week low of $15.47 and a 52-week high of $24.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 0.89.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.15). Vistra had a negative return on equity of 20.81% and a negative net margin of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vistra will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VST. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vistra by 24.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 458,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,925,000 after acquiring an additional 89,962 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Vistra by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,268,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,229,000 after acquiring an additional 673,297 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Vistra by 83.1% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 115,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after buying an additional 52,253 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Vistra by 13.7% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 97,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 11,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Vistra by 2,784.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 34,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 33,055 shares during the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

