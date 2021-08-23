Morgan Stanley Decreases Stock Holdings in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN) by 2.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 180,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,121 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF were worth $7,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MILN. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 2,438.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 31,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 30,510 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,155,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 159.2% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 25,062 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 643.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 22,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $498,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:MILN opened at $43.62 on Monday. Global X Millennials Consumer ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.39 and a fifty-two week high of $45.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.39.

