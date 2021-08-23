Morgan Stanley Has $7.31 Million Stake in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) by 427.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,118 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.22% of Revolution Medicines worth $7,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Revolution Medicines by 4.6% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in Revolution Medicines by 6.6% in the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Revolution Medicines by 1.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Revolution Medicines by 1.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 57,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

RVMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Revolution Medicines from $55.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Revolution Medicines from $52.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Revolution Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.80.

In related news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Ii L.P. Third sold 378,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total transaction of $11,419,133.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders have sold 513,360 shares of company stock worth $15,602,975.

NASDAQ RVMD opened at $25.44 on Monday. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.78 and a twelve month high of $56.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.12.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 355.11% and a negative return on equity of 25.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.81 million. Equities analysts expect that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

