Morgan Stanley Increases Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Price Target to $68.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.35% from the stock’s previous close.

FL has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen boosted their price target on Foot Locker from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley boosted their price target on Foot Locker from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Foot Locker from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Foot Locker from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Foot Locker from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.59.

NYSE FL traded up $1.65 on Monday, hitting $59.99. 15,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,672,159. Foot Locker has a twelve month low of $27.10 and a twelve month high of $66.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.40. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.36.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.20. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 8,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total transaction of $544,993.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Giovanna Cipriano sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $624,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,258 shares of company stock worth $12,981,580 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 192.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,402 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $9,235,000 after buying an additional 100,318 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 2.5% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,620 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. BOKF NA lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 0.9% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 27,450 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Foot Locker in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 17.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,189 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 4,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

