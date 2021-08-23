Morgan Stanley Lowers Position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 507,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,859 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund were worth $7,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DMB. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 9.3% in the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 132,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 11,337 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 11.7% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,441,000 after acquiring an additional 33,091 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 67.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 10,801 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 13.7% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period.

Shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $15.23 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.01. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $12.92 and a one year high of $15.75.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide as high a level of current income exempt from regular federal income tax as is consistent with the preservation of capital. The company is headquartered in New York,NY.

