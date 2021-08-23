Morgan Stanley Purchases 63,419 Shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) by 7.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 929,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 63,419 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes were worth $7,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOL. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 105.8% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 5,735,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948,253 shares in the last quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,831,000. Sculptor Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 250.3% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 129,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 92,600 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the first quarter valued at approximately $968,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 19.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 380,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 61,172 shares in the last quarter. 1.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOL opened at $6.73 on Monday. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. has a 12 month low of $5.36 and a 12 month high of $11.43. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.44.

Several research firms have recently commented on GOL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.88.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment through GLA, for the provision of air passenger transportation services and the main revenue-generating assets are its aircraft.

