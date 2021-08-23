Morgan Stanley Raises Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target to $150.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $139.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AMAT. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday. They issued an outperform rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $153.59.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

AMAT opened at $127.20 on Friday. Applied Materials has a fifty-two week low of $54.15 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total value of $862,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total value of $1,863,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 288,671 shares of company stock valued at $40,557,435. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its position in Applied Materials by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.