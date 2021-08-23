Morgan Stanley Sells 15,236 Shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its stake in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,236 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.45% of Addus HomeCare worth $7,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADUS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 3,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Addus HomeCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded Addus HomeCare from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of ADUS stock opened at $87.57 on Monday. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 1-year low of $80.32 and a 1-year high of $129.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.69.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $217.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 1,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $95,821.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

