Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.06 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) will announce $2.06 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Motorola Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.07 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.05 billion. Motorola Solutions posted sales of $1.87 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will report full-year sales of $8.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.07 billion to $8.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.49 billion to $8.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Motorola Solutions.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 271.44% and a net margin of 14.64%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $239.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $222.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.64.

MSI opened at $240.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $221.91. Motorola Solutions has a one year low of $149.81 and a one year high of $240.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.64 billion, a PE ratio of 36.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.75.

In related news, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total transaction of $1,259,521.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $211,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 323.2% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1,290.9% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Featured Story: What is net income?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Motorola Solutions (MSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.