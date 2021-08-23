Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,103 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 598.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 75,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after buying an additional 64,949 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,108,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 74,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 43.3% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 292,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,887,000 after buying an additional 88,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,087,117.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HP. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $24.50 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. raised Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.85.

HP traded up $1.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,842. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 2.28. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.87 and a twelve month high of $36.26.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.57). Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 28.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is -116.28%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

