Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Decreases Position in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 24 shares during the period. AMERCO makes up 1.1% of Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $3,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of AMERCO by 76.2% in the second quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 447,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $263,858,000 after buying an additional 193,552 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of AMERCO by 40.0% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMERCO by 1.2% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 15,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,859,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AMERCO by 21.6% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of AMERCO by 28.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,732,000 after buying an additional 4,802 shares during the period. 31.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other AMERCO news, major shareholder Grove Holdings Lp Willow purchased 81,810 shares of AMERCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $551.76 per share, with a total value of $45,139,485.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,562,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,172,896,875.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UHAL traded up $4.91 on Monday, hitting $649.21. The company had a trading volume of 71 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,080. AMERCO has a 12-month low of $345.19 and a 12-month high of $666.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $590.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.86.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $17.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.06 by $9.54. AMERCO had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 17.27%. Equities research analysts predict that AMERCO will post 47.65 EPS for the current year.

AMERCO engages in the provision of insurance, moving and storage operation businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

