Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Grows Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,098 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,016,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,833,978,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193,990 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,789,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,283,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,433 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 316.9% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,934,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $202,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,277 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,136,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,795,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 21,167.7% during the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 709,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,560,000 after buying an additional 705,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $2.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $96.79. 715,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,324,056. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $113.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.55.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.59) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

Several research firms have commented on CVX. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Redburn Partners raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.41.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

