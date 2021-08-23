Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Has $1.66 Million Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,803 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FCX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,810,440 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,505,168,000 after buying an additional 15,067,867 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,664,650 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $515,837,000 after buying an additional 4,497,571 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,627,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,589,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 639.7% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,765,473 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $91,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCX traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.34. 709,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,109,539. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.35 and a 52 week high of $46.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FCX. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.30 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.19.

In related news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 18,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $746,018.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

