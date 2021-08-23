Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Has $477,000 Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 95.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,106 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,785 shares during the quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CLF. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,657,962 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $154,001,000 after buying an additional 1,798,232 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 52.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,241,801 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $145,633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489,493 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 8.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,591,727 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $92,340,000 after acquiring an additional 371,412 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 7.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,988,693 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,992,000 after purchasing an additional 135,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 620.0% during the first quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 1,800,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,000 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLF traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.79. The company had a trading volume of 583,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,091,717. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $26.51. The company has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.59.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.02). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 358.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John T. Baldwin sold 12,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $299,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 120,927 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,273.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CLF shares. Argus assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.09 to $28.35 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cleveland-Cliffs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.14.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

