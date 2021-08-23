MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Shares Acquired by Hallmark Capital Management Inc.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $3,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSM. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 84,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,635,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 713,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,343,000 after purchasing an additional 168,037 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 142.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 61,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,533,000 after purchasing an additional 36,062 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 499,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,018,000 after purchasing an additional 25,269 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $63,957.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 28.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MSM traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $83.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 840 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,684. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.09 and a 12-month high of $96.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.88.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $866.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.61 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 13th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 12th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MSM. Stephens upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Loop Capital began coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.17.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

