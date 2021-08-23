Mustang Bio (MBIO) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ: MBIO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/19/2021 – Mustang Bio was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Mustang Bio, Inc. a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc., is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products designed to leverage the patient’s own immune system to eliminate cancer cells. Mustang Bio, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

8/4/2021 – Mustang Bio was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Mustang Bio, Inc. a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc., is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products designed to leverage the patient’s own immune system to eliminate cancer cells. Mustang Bio, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

8/3/2021 – Mustang Bio had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

8/3/2021 – Mustang Bio was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Mustang Bio, Inc. a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc., is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products designed to leverage the patient’s own immune system to eliminate cancer cells. Mustang Bio, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

7/28/2021 – Mustang Bio was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Mustang Bio, Inc. a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc., is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products designed to leverage the patient’s own immune system to eliminate cancer cells. Mustang Bio, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

7/27/2021 – Mustang Bio was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Mustang Bio, Inc. a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc., is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products designed to leverage the patient’s own immune system to eliminate cancer cells. Mustang Bio, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

7/20/2021 – Mustang Bio was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Mustang Bio, Inc. a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc., is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products designed to leverage the patient’s own immune system to eliminate cancer cells. Mustang Bio, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ:MBIO traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.84. 32,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,167,273. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.97 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.71. Mustang Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.42 and a 52-week high of $5.22.

Get Mustang Bio Inc alerts:

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mustang Bio, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Manuel Md Litchman acquired 86,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.91 per share, for a total transaction of $250,859.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 47,461 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Mustang Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 104,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 12,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,984,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,229,000 after purchasing an additional 640,241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.25% of the company’s stock.

Mustang Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of a broad range of proprietary chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell (CAR T) immunotherapies and gene therapies. It develops CAR T and CRISPR/Cas9-enhanced CAR T therapies across multiple cancers, as well as lentiviral gene therapy for XSCID.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Mustang Bio Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mustang Bio Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.