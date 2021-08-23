MV Capital Management Inc. Acquires 62,209 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 577,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,209 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises about 5.0% of MV Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $29,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000.

Shares of BATS:FLOT traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.76. 352,950 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.79.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.