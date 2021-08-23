MV Capital Management Inc. Has $1.99 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1,005.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,159 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 424.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.26 on Monday, hitting $75.45. The stock had a trading volume of 5,339,553 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.60.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.