MV Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 515.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 81.0% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 67.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 53.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, insider John Demsey sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.53, for a total value of $2,128,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total transaction of $51,248,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 327,313 shares of company stock valued at $101,360,417. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EL. DA Davidson lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $367.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $323.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.35.

The Estée Lauder Companies stock traded up $8.98 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $339.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,063. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.56 and a fifty-two week high of $336.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $320.12. The company has a market capitalization of $122.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.49, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.95.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.28. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

