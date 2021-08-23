MV Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 48.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

In related news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total value of $361,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PKG traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $147.43. The company had a trading volume of 6,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,029. The firm has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.87. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $95.55 and a 12 month high of $156.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.31.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on PKG shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.20.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.