MV Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,624 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

MV Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,624 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for 1.0% of MV Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $5,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 15.0% during the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 111,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,209,000 after buying an additional 14,570 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,666,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,893,000 after purchasing an additional 111,904 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,099,000. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 88.9% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 10,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 145,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,660,000 after buying an additional 19,440 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EFG traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $109.46. 453,921 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.75.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

