Name Changing Token 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $122,319.00 (NCT)

Name Changing Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One Name Changing Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0802 or 0.00000141 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Name Changing Token has a total market capitalization of $3.16 million and $122,319.00 worth of Name Changing Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Name Changing Token has traded 14.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.64 or 0.00057892 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003289 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00015730 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.36 or 0.00051259 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $411.19 or 0.00831177 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002098 BTC.

About Name Changing Token

Name Changing Token (NCT) is a coin. It launched on January 28th, 2021. Name Changing Token’s total supply is 39,442,343 coins. Name Changing Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Name Changing Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Name Changing Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Name Changing Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Name Changing Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

