Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) will report ($1.21) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Natera’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.27). Natera reported earnings per share of ($0.72) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 68.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Natera will report full year earnings of ($4.43) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.66) to ($3.74). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($4.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.99) to ($3.20). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Natera.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $142.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.50 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 62.31% and a negative return on equity of 74.29%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.27.

In related news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.18, for a total value of $51,715.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,119 shares in the company, valued at $5,657,526.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.18, for a total transaction of $49,527.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,150,345.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 187,660 shares of company stock worth $19,944,258. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,432,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $653,108,000 after purchasing an additional 194,745 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 10.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,047,889 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $459,558,000 after purchasing an additional 388,979 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the second quarter valued at about $10,283,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 10.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,286,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $333,661,000 after purchasing an additional 315,811 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 42.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,336,964 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $265,316,000 after purchasing an additional 691,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTRA traded up $2.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $110.68. The stock had a trading volume of 429,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,051. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of -30.16 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Natera has a 12 month low of $58.03 and a 12 month high of $127.19.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

