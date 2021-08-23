NEAR Protocol Price Hits $5.49 (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.49 or 0.00010949 BTC on exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $2.41 billion and $266.58 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded up 57.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.05 or 0.00097764 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.04 or 0.00301043 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00047404 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00016434 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,273.69 or 0.02538606 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 439,195,048 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog . The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org . NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR is an open-source, decentralized platform with the potential to change how systems are designed, how applications are built and how the web itself works. It is a complex technology with a simple goal — allow developers and entrepreneurs to easily and sustainably build applications which secure high value assets like money and identity while making them performant and usable enough for consumers to access. NEAR provides a community-operated cloud infrastructure for deploying and running decentralized applications. It combines the features of a decentralized database with others of a serverless compute platform. The token which allows this platform to run also enables applications built on top of it to interact with each other in new ways. Together, these features allow developers to create censorship resistant back-ends for applications that deal with high stakes data like money, identity and assets and open-state components which interact seamlessly with each other. NEAR’s token economy is built around the NEAR token, a unit of value on the platform that enables token holders to use applications on NEAR, participate in network governance, and earn token rewards by staking to the network. “

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.