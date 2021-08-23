Needham & Company LLC Initiates Coverage on N-able (NYSE:NABL)

Equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of N-able (NYSE:NABL) in a note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.72% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of N-able in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE NABL traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.31. 4,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 686,079. N-able has a 1 year low of $11.66 and a 1 year high of $16.00.

N-Able Technologies International, Inc provides network monitoring and remote systems management software. The Company offer asset discovery, inventory management, monitoring, automation, antimalware, antispam, computer audit, antivirus, system back up and remote access solutions. N-Able is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts.

