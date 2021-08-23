Needham & Company LLC Lowers Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Price Target to $29.00

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 53.60% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MX. TheStreet downgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.20.

Get Magnachip Semiconductor alerts:

Magnachip Semiconductor stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,007. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.17. Magnachip Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $11.57 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98. The stock has a market cap of $876.99 million, a P/E ratio of 2.64, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.02.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.06). Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 65.76% and a return on equity of 9.06%. On average, analysts forecast that Magnachip Semiconductor will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 178.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,575,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,606 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,345,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 266.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 971,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,189,000 after acquiring an additional 706,503 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,558,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,972,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Read More: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.