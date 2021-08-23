Needham & Company LLC Lowers Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Price Target to $29.00

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 53.60% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on MX. TheStreet downgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.20.
Magnachip Semiconductor stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,007. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.17. Magnachip Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $11.57 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98. The stock has a market cap of $876.99 million, a P/E ratio of 2.64, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.02.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 178.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,575,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,606 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,345,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 266.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 971,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,189,000 after acquiring an additional 706,503 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,558,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,972,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.
Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile
MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.
