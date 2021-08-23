Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO) Senior Officer Rahim Suleman Sells 17,800 Shares of Stock

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO) Senior Officer Rahim Suleman sold 17,800 shares of Neo Performance Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.25, for a total transaction of C$342,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,479,478.

NEO stock opened at C$18.89 on Monday. Neo Performance Materials Inc. has a one year low of C$9.76 and a one year high of C$21.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$715.35 million and a P/E ratio of 24.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. Neo Performance Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.77%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Neo Performance Materials Company Profile

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

