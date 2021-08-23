New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 124,615 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 537,035 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 124,615 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $53,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,298,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,217,000 after purchasing an additional 150,911 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $1,866,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 54,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 23,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 61,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,459,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DELL shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. OTR Global raised Dell Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dell Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.29.

Shares of DELL stock opened at $98.50 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.88 and a 12-month high of $104.62.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.35 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 102.13% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 322,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $32,535,094.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,273,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,135,748.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Allison Dew sold 85,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.42, for a total value of $8,627,785.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,508,190 shares of company stock worth $349,610,879. 47.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

