Nexo Trading 5.4% Higher This Week (NEXO)

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One Nexo coin can now be purchased for $1.97 or 0.00004017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nexo has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and approximately $13.61 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Nexo has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nexo alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00057401 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003234 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00016542 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00051005 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.34 or 0.00819570 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.93 or 0.00101714 BTC.

Nexo Coin Profile

NEXO is a coin. Its launch date was April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 coins. Nexo’s official website is nexo.io . The official message board for Nexo is medium.com/nexo . Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NEXO token is a utility token for the NEXO exchange. It is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency. “

Nexo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nexo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nexo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.