NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. is engaged in acquiring, owning, operating and selectively developing multifamily properties. It operates primarily in the Southeastern United States and Texas. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. is based in Dallas, United States. “

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock opened at $61.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 100.67 and a beta of 0.99. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 52-week low of $39.13 and a 52-week high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62.

In related news, insider Brian Mitts sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total transaction of $112,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,023,655.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NXRT. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 366.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 249,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,732,000 after acquiring an additional 196,186 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 29.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 851,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,248,000 after acquiring an additional 195,382 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 6.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,658,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,158,000 after acquiring an additional 152,909 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the second quarter worth about $7,438,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 20.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 431,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,892,000 after acquiring an additional 72,505 shares during the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

