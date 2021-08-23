NextDAO Hits Market Capitalization of $4.02 Million (NAX)

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One NextDAO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, NextDAO has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. NextDAO has a market capitalization of $4.02 million and approximately $412,462.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About NextDAO

NextDAO (CRYPTO:NAX) is a coin. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,108,110,113 coins and its circulating supply is 2,067,878,003 coins. The official website for NextDAO is nextdao.io/en . NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for NextDAO is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

NextDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NextDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NextDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

