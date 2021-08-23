NFTX Price Tops $187.22 (NFTX)

NFTX (CURRENCY:NFTX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. Over the last week, NFTX has traded up 18.8% against the dollar. NFTX has a market capitalization of $88.06 million and $4.69 million worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFTX coin can currently be bought for $187.22 or 0.00372283 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NFTX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.19 or 0.00058054 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003241 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00015081 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00050455 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.93 or 0.00815151 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002055 BTC.

NFTX Profile

NFTX is a coin. It was first traded on November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 470,340 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling NFTX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFTX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFTX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.