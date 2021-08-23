Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Hits New 1-Year High at $232.00

Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $232.00 and last traded at $230.58, with a volume of 207 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $230.26.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NDSN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Nordson from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nordson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.75.

The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.44. The stock has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.94, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.48. Nordson had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The company had revenue of $590.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Nordson’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 28.47%.

In other news, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 9,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $2,148,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 9,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total transaction of $1,990,374.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,915 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,414.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,293 shares of company stock worth $4,240,375. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Company Profile (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

