Nordstrom (JWN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.07). Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 128.87% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.23) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Nordstrom to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Nordstrom stock opened at $35.11 on Monday. Nordstrom has a one year low of $11.72 and a one year high of $46.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.56, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.47.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JWN shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet cut Nordstrom from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Nordstrom from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.33.

In related news, insider Geevy Sk Thomas sold 18,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $650,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

