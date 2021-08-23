Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Hits New 1-Year High at $80.43

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $80.43 and last traded at $79.60, with a volume of 4674 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.21.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Novozymes A/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Novozymes A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.26. The company has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.95, a P/E/G ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, cellulosic hydrolysis, and process enhancement solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

